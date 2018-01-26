Controversial SC monuments could lose protection if bill passes

More Videos 1:08 Myrtle Beach police train using high-speed traffic maneuvers Pause 1:13 Moss on district's involvement in Battery Creek investigation: "I don't see that as overreach." 1:37 Hundreds hold vigil for Fort Mill clerk who 'spread peace and friendship' 2:00 Things we didn't know about Bluffton restaurateur's murder 0:58 Gershon's NY Deli, Murrells Inlet | Where the Locals Eat 1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Confederate monument in Cornelius was vandalized Sunday, a day after violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters left a woman dead and dozens of people injured in Charlottesville, Va. Davie Hinshaw/The Charlotte Observer

A Confederate monument in Cornelius was vandalized Sunday, a day after violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters left a woman dead and dozens of people injured in Charlottesville, Va. Davie Hinshaw/The Charlotte Observer