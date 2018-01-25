Community mourns 19-year-old killed in ‘random’ attack in Fort Mill

More Videos 0:58 Gershon's NY Deli, Murrells Inlet | Where the Locals Eat Pause 1:08 Myrtle Beach police train using high-speed traffic maneuvers 1:13 Moss interviews Battery Creek teacher accused of sexual misconduct. "I don't see that as overreach." 1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:58 Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 1:49 Member of 82nd Airborne appears in court hearing 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday at The Peach Stand in Fort Mill to remember employee Karson Whitesell. The 19-year-old Rock Hill woman was shot and killed at the store Tuesday in front of customers and colleagues. Friends of Whitesell said the outgoing teen who "spread peace and friendship," wanted "to change the world." By Tracy Kimball

