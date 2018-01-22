Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case
Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach calls for the public's help in solving the murder of a woman found dead at a Myrtle Beach motel room early Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
From Myrtle Beach Police Department
