Would you get a ‘mystery’ tattoo? 8 people in Myrtle Beach did

1:31 Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case Pause

2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

0:26 Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

1:49 Several houses relocated along Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach

0:45 Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

2:00 CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

3:24 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)