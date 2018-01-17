Latest News

January 17, 2018 7:01 PM

Would you get a ‘mystery’ tattoo? 8 people in Myrtle Beach did

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

When it comes to getting a tattoo, most people spend time picking a design out, ensuring it’s something they’re okay with having on their bodies for the rest of their lives.

But for eight people in Myrtle Beach Wednesday, that wasn’t the case — they received free “mystery” tattoos as part of a promotion held by Elite Ink Tattoos and radio station 96.1 WKZQ.

“We wanted to see how crazy our listeners were, and apparently they’re pretty crazy,” said Ron “Crash” Kissell, program director for WKZQ. “We had over 200 entries.”

Once the winners filled out their paperwork, one by one they went up to a gumball machine, twisting the knob until their mystery tattoo design popped out.

“If you’re a risk-taker and like to gamble, it’s definitely a fun thing to come in to get something permanent on your body that you have no clue what it could be,” said Michael McDonald, Elite Ink Tattoos’ studio manager.

McDonald said the tattoo designs are a variety of styles, but nothing explicit.

“It’s going to be everything,” he added. “Traditional tattoos, to geometric designs, to landscape pieces, infinity symbols, feathers, the styles vary.”

All of the tattoos were designed by Elite’s tattoo artists and are around the size of the palm of your hand. Even though the winners did not get to pick out their own designs, they did get to choose where the tattoo would be placed.

Myka Olsen, one of the winners picked, said she was excited about receiving her mystery tattoo, which will be her fourth one.

“I think it’s pretty cool, just the whole culture of tattoos in general, and the idea that you’re willing to get one even though you don’t know what it is,” she said “I love tattoos.”

Olsen ended up receiving an alien abduction scene design, which was tattooed on her leg.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case 1:31

Rally to free convicted robber connected to Drexel case

Pause
Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach 0:26

Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach

Several houses relocated along Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach 1:49

Several houses relocated along Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 0:45

Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 2:00

CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 8:39

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

Here's why you see so many starfish and jellyfish on Lowcountry beaches in the winter 0:56

Here's why you see so many starfish and jellyfish on Lowcountry beaches in the winter

  • Myrtle Beach tattoo shop gives free 'mystery tattoos' to winners

    Eight people in Myrtle Beach were selected to receive “mystery” tattoos as part of a promotion held by Elite Ink Tattoos and radio station 96.1 WKZQ.

Myrtle Beach tattoo shop gives free 'mystery tattoos' to winners

View more video

Latest News