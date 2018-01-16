Execution-style massacre of 4 SC prison inmates was ‘gross negligence,’ lawsuits say

More Videos 0:26 Humpback whale spotted off the coast in North Myrtle Beach Pause 0:45 Humpback whales in Myrtle Beach 1:06 Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 0:56 Here's why you see so many starfish and jellyfish on Lowcountry beaches in the winter 2:00 CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 0:33 Witness says he heard gunshot, saw fight outside Little River business 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 1:22 Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths 2017 statistics show that the amount of inmate murders has grown within South Carolina prisons, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections 2017 statistics show that the amount of inmate murders has grown within South Carolina prisons, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections Lynnette Cantos lcantos@thestate.com

2017 statistics show that the amount of inmate murders has grown within South Carolina prisons, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections Lynnette Cantos lcantos@thestate.com