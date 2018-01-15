As apartment burns, video shows Georgia firefighter catching child ‘like a football’

More Videos 2:07 Prosecutors announce arrests in New Jersey talk show radio host murder case Pause 1:14 Prem1er Community Drumline at MLK Day Parade 0:33 Witness says he heard gunshot, saw fight outside Little River business 7:24 4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:57 4 a.m. ride down Ocean Boulevard during Atlantic Beach Bikefest 0:45 Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand 1:41 Hundreds march for King Day at the Dome 2:00 CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder Dramatic video shows a Dekalb County (GA) Fire Rescue Department captain catching a child dropped from a ladder during an apartment fire near Atlanta. Two different firefighters caught children dropped to them during the fire. Dramatic video shows a Dekalb County (GA) Fire Rescue Department captain catching a child dropped from a ladder during an apartment fire near Atlanta. Two different firefighters caught children dropped to them during the fire. Dekalb Ciounty Fire Rescue Dept.

