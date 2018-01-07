‘I just felt like running.’ A real-life Forrest Gump comes to Beaufort

More Videos 8:12 Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing Pause 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 1:11 Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 7:20 911 call released in Myrtle Beach Mall shooting 0:48 Daughters of Myrtle Beach Mall shooting victim reflect on mother's life 0:45 Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand 7:43 Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:20 North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what he did while he was here. Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what he did while he was here. Delayna Earley Staff video

