Marking 16 years since his death, family, friends and law enforcement gather around the grave of Lt. Randy Gerald outside of Loris on Friday. Gerald was driving home from a shift at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 29, 2001, when he stopped to help a man and woman after what appeared to be a car accident on U.S. 701. The man, Boyd Meekins, shot and killed Gerald and shot at the woman as she ran away. Meekins is serving a life sentence for killing Gerald.