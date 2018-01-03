Ice, ice baby: Myrtle Beach siblings use snow day to recreate classic song

A few snowflakes inspired a pair of Myrtle Beach siblings to recreate a classic song.
Blessed with a rare snow day, brothers Brett and Stephen Branham put their own spin on Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby.”
“We went outside, it started to sleet and my brother, who was over, started singing ‘Ice Ice Baby,” Brett Branham said. “I was inspired, threw a rap together and jumped in the car to record.”
In his brief rendition of 1990 song, he speaks of the slow speed icy roads motorists are forced to drive, the number of businesses who closed their doors as a result of the winter weather and a shoutout to WPDE Channel 15 meteorologist Ed Piotrowski,
Never miss a local story.
“It was spontaneous,” he said.
As of 11 p.m., the video had more than 21,000 views.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments