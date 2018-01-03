SC school bus catches fire moments after dropping off dozens of students

More Videos 0:40 Myrtle Beach fallen officer honored on 15th anniversary of death Pause 1:28 Police warn of dangerous, icy roads around Myrtle Beach 0:20 North Myrtle Beach Main Street blanketed in snow after winter storm 1:21 Branham brothers recreate Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby' 0:33 Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 1:03 See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 0:32 Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC 1:11 Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 3:26 Watch as truck burns on Robert Grissom Parkway in winter storm 0:22 Check out this frozen fountain in Myrtle Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire The state’s schools chief says replacing mid-90s school buses that are prone to catching on fire is a top priority, but S.C. spending on buses is expected to fall short. In 2007, state lawmakers adopted a 15-year replacement cycle that the state lags behind. Now, the S.C. Department of Education says it needs $72 million just to replace the buses causing the most trouble, which make up about 35 percent of the state’s 5,600 buses The state’s schools chief says replacing mid-90s school buses that are prone to catching on fire is a top priority, but S.C. spending on buses is expected to fall short. In 2007, state lawmakers adopted a 15-year replacement cycle that the state lags behind. Now, the S.C. Department of Education says it needs $72 million just to replace the buses causing the most trouble, which make up about 35 percent of the state’s 5,600 buses Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com

The state’s schools chief says replacing mid-90s school buses that are prone to catching on fire is a top priority, but S.C. spending on buses is expected to fall short. In 2007, state lawmakers adopted a 15-year replacement cycle that the state lags behind. Now, the S.C. Department of Education says it needs $72 million just to replace the buses causing the most trouble, which make up about 35 percent of the state’s 5,600 buses Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com