File photo -
File photo - Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
File photo - Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Latest News

Here’s how many people were busted for DUI on New Year’s Eve in Horry County

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 03, 2018 11:20 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Some people may have woke up on New Year’s Day feeling refreshed, well-rested, or maybe even the opposite — hungover — but others weren’t as fortunate, and woke up behind bars.

In Horry County alone, there were 21 DUI arrests just on New Year’s Eve, according to information from multiple law enforcement agencies. On New Year’s Day, 10 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol observes the holiday period from Dec. 29 until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day and during that time, troopers arrested 27 people for driving under the influence, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.

“That’s still too many drivers making wrong decisions,” Collins said. “I don’t think Horry County had any fatalities during the New Year’s weekend which is the ultimate goal, but certainly we would like to see those arrests go down, simply because drivers are making better decisions.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Horry County DUI arrests on Dec. 31

  • Myrtle Beach police arrested two people
  • SCHP troopers arrested 18 people
  • North Myrtle Beach police arrested one person

Horry County DUI arrests on Jan. 1

  • SCHP troopers arrested 8 people
  • Loris police arrested one person
  • Conway police arrested one person

Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center inmate log

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters work a boat fire at Harbourgate Marina

    Knot-A-Hooker suffered significant damage and floated charred after catching fire, but North Myrtle Beach Fire Battalian Chief Dustin Overholser said authorities are unaware of what caused the blaze, which is under investigation.

Firefighters work a boat fire at Harbourgate Marina

Firefighters work a boat fire at Harbourgate Marina 0:21

Firefighters work a boat fire at Harbourgate Marina
Remembering Lt. Randy Gerald 2:03

Remembering Lt. Randy Gerald
See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow 1:03

See Myrtle Beach landmarks covered in snow

View More Video