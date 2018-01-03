Here’s how many people were busted for DUI on New Year’s Eve in Horry County

Some people may have woke up on New Year’s Day feeling refreshed, well-rested, or maybe even the opposite — hungover — but others weren’t as fortunate, and woke up behind bars.
In Horry County alone, there were 21 DUI arrests just on New Year’s Eve, according to information from multiple law enforcement agencies. On New Year’s Day, 10 people were arrested for driving under the influence.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol observes the holiday period from Dec. 29 until 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day and during that time, troopers arrested 27 people for driving under the influence, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.
“That’s still too many drivers making wrong decisions,” Collins said. “I don’t think Horry County had any fatalities during the New Year’s weekend which is the ultimate goal, but certainly we would like to see those arrests go down, simply because drivers are making better decisions.”
Horry County DUI arrests on Dec. 31
- Myrtle Beach police arrested two people
- SCHP troopers arrested 18 people
- North Myrtle Beach police arrested one person
Horry County DUI arrests on Jan. 1
- SCHP troopers arrested 8 people
- Loris police arrested one person
- Conway police arrested one person
Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center inmate log
