January 2, 2018 6:11 PM

Winter Storm Grayson expected to bring wintry mess of ice and snow to Myrtle Beach

By Michaela Broyles

As Winter Storm Grayson makes its way to the Southeast, a winter storm warning has been issued for several areas along the Grand Strand as the potential for freezing rain and snow accumulations increase.

On Tuesday, a winter storm watch issued for Horry and Georgetown counties was upgraded to a winter storm warning, which will be in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

According to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, significant amounts of snow and ice are expected in our area during Wednesday afternoon and night.

“Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Wednesday,” a weather briefing states. “Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are expected.”

Forecasters say higher amounts of freezing rain are possible along the immediate coast.

Wednesday temperatures

Low: Around 23 degrees

High: Around 33 degrees

Wind chill values: As low as 10 degrees

Thursday temperatures

Low: Around 16 degrees

High: Around 38 degrees

Wind chill values: Not provided

Source: NWS Wilmington

