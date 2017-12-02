60-year-old man jumped and robbed in Myrtle Beach, police investigating

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after officers found a 60-year-old man lying in the road with blood on his face and hands Friday evening.
Officers found the man in the area of 4th Avenue North and Flagg Street around 9:15 p.m., according to an incident report. Police say he was conscious and said he had been jumped and robbed.
The man told police he was walking down Flagg Street when “two black males approached him from behind and asked him what he had on him,” then assaulted and robbed him, the report states.
He initially explained to an officer that neither of the suspects had weapons on them and that “they just beat him up and took his money,” but later told detectives otherwise.
During an interview with detectives, the man alleged one of the suspects had a black handgun in his waistband, and the other suspect had brass knuckles on his hand, according to the report.
The report states the man said “he knew who both the unknown suspects were, but did not know their names.” He also explained to officers that both suspects are locals in the area and he sees them frequently at “the community kitchen.”
The man was transported to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Both suspects are described in the report as being around 6 feet tall and one of them has short dreadlocks.
No other information is available at this time.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
