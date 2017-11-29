FILE -
FILE - Elise Amendola AP
FILE - Elise Amendola AP

Latest News

Gas prices are the highest they’ve been in 3 years. Here’s why

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

November 29, 2017 02:21 PM

You may find good holiday deals in stores, but you won’t get any at the gas pump.

South Carolina’s state gas price average is currently $2.24, according to AAA, which is 30 cents higher than this time last year and also the most expensive in three years.

“While AAA does expect gas prices to decline between now and the end of the year, motorists will still pay the highest November and December gas prices since 2014,” a release states.

AAA says historically, year-end gas prices tend to be relatively cheap due to a drop-off in fall gasoline demand around Labor Day and the move to a cheaper production of winter-blend gasoline in mid-September, but this year is different.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

So, why is it so pricey now?

You can thank a couple major hurricanes, consumer demand and a continued growth in gasoline exports, AAA says. The direct impacts to gasoline production and delivery from the hurricane season were felt hardest in the South and Southeast regions, which includes S.C.

More Videos

Palmetto Harmony commercial 0:31

Palmetto Harmony commercial

Pause
Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges 1:10

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Golf Is Great winning video 1:01

Golf Is Great winning video

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County 4:50

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County

  • How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

    Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Note: This video was originally published in March 2017.

How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Note: This video was originally published in March 2017.

Ashley Jean Reese Staff Video

“Although we are paying more at the pump than we have in recent years during this time, the good news is that we expect prices to decline through the end of 2017," said AAA Carolinas Foundation for Traffic Safety President Tiffany Wright in a release. "High demand kept prices higher during the fall, but barring any unforeseen circumstances, prices should trickle down over the next several weeks."

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Palmetto Harmony commercial 0:31

Palmetto Harmony commercial

Pause
Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges 1:10

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Golf Is Great winning video 1:01

Golf Is Great winning video

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County 4:50

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County

  • Palmetto Harmony commercial

    Palmetto Harmony, a local cannabidiol (CBD) oil company, recently started airing cannabis-based product advertisements on several national networks, making it the first in the country to do so.

Palmetto Harmony commercial

View More Video