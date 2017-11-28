First trial date set in State House corruption probe

More Videos 0:31 Palmetto Harmony commercial Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:10 Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 1:45 CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson 0:47 Get ready for the Fall season with Thompson Farm's very own corn maze 1:01 Golf Is Great winning video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen set the trial date for State Representative Rick Quinn during a hearing on Tuesday at the Beaufort County Courthouse. Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen set the trial date for State Representative Rick Quinn during a hearing on Tuesday at the Beaufort County Courthouse. Delayna Earley Staff video

