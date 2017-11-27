SC taking steps toward selling Santee Cooper

More Videos 1:42 Pine Lakes Country Club returning to its old-world style, roots Pause 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 0:51 Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:07 Decorated boats light up waterway for the 33rd Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta 2:39 Clemson OC Jeff Scott recaps South Carolina, previews Miami 0:53 Brenda Bethune reacts to Myrtle Beach mayor election results 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 0:28 Traffic moves slowly around a vehicle crash on U.S. 17 0:47 Get ready for the Fall season with Thompson Farm's very own corn maze Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com

Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com