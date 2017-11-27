FBI joins search for 3-year-old girl abducted from Jacksonville

Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Mariah Kay Woods, 3, who was allegedly abducted in Jacksonville, according to an Amber Alert issued Monday.
The FBI has joined the search for Woods, who was last seen when her mother put her to bed Sunday night, according to WCTI.
Officials have interviewed Woods’ mother and her boyfriend, and asked local residents to check for signs of the missing child, the New Bern station reported.
Woods is a 3-year-old white female, about 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 30 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
#AMBERAlert Update!— NCMEC (@MissingKids) November 28, 2017
Mariah was last seen on November 26, 2017 at 11:00 p.m. at 2404 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, #NorthCarolina.https://t.co/D2vblnGoy9
The Amber Alert listed an address: 2405-7 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff at 910-455-3113 or call 911.
