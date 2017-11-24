Here's where some of the area's roads got their names

Troopers of the South Carolina Highway Patrol are determined to save as many as they can with a mission this holiday week to curb texting-and-driving behind the wheel. Troopers, in unmarked cars, will be looking for drivers distracted by cellphones on interstates and main highways across the state this week.
Horry County Fire Rescue is reporting ‘no critical injuries’ from a multiple-vehicle crash in which one vehicle overturned at the intersection of Dick Pond Road and N. Strand Parkway, according to a tweet.