More Videos

6:09 Horry County Schools students say what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving

6:04 WATCH: Brenda Bethune delivers victory speech after defeating John Rhodes in runoff election

2:04 Brenda Bethune defeats John Rhodes in runoff election to become new Myrtle Beach mayor

1:32 State Troopers cracking down on texting-and-driving

1:02 Police approach vehicle suspected in hit-and-run with guns drawn

0:59 Timelapse: Carolina Forest Boulevard

1:46 Ramon Sessions returns to Racepath, talks crime solutions in Myrtle Beach

1:04 Take a look at the new University Fire Rescue Station 23 in Conway

1:38 Students get up-close look at the dangers of drinking and driving

1:16 Check out the inside of a Topgolf that opened earlier this year

1:21 Real-life 'Hamburglar' creates value meal all her own