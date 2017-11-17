More than 1,000 grams of heroin, 500 grams of cocaine lead Myrtle Beach man to prison

A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to prison in federal court after an extensive investigation lead officers to a vehicle that had over a 1,000 grams of heroin and nearly 500 grams of cocaine inside.
Enrique Garcia Burgos, 45, was sentenced 7 years and one month in prison along with a three-year term of supervised release, according to a news release from United States Attorney Beth Drake.
On July 25, Burgos plead guilty in federal court in Florence to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and cocaine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 846, the release states.
United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence imposed the sentence.
The case was part of an extensive investigation conducted by a team of law enforcement agencies into the sale of heroin and other illegal drugs in Horry County.
During the investigation, Burgos along with co-defendant Asuncion Arguello, were identified as possible heroin distributors in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the release.
Evidence presented at the change of plea hearing and sentencing hearing determined that agents made a controlled purchase of heroin from Arguello in January 2016, officials say.
Several months later, agents stopped a vehicle occupied by Burgos and Arguello on Interstate 20 in Florence County based on more information learned during the investigation.
When the agents searched the vehicle, they located a loaded firearm, over 1 kilogram of heroin, and nearly 500 grams of cocaine, the release states.
