Alleged stalker arrested after being wanted for months

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

November 14, 2017 3:39 PM

A Longs man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he was wanted for months in connection with stalking, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Jeffrey Stephens
Courtesy J. Reuben Long Detention Center

On Sept. 7, the police department posted on Facebook that 59-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was wanted for stalking.

Online records show Stephens was booked into jail at 12:35 p.m. His charges have not been listed yet.

The Sun News has reached out to HCPD for more information regarding the initial incident. Check back later for additional details.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

