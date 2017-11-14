Alleged stalker arrested after being wanted for months

A Longs man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he was wanted for months in connection with stalking, according to the Horry County Police Department.
On Sept. 7, the police department posted on Facebook that 59-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was wanted for stalking.
Online records show Stephens was booked into jail at 12:35 p.m. His charges have not been listed yet.
The Sun News has reached out to HCPD for more information regarding the initial incident. Check back later for additional details.
Michaela Broyles
