3 golf carts stolen from a Myrtle Beach campground, police investigating

Horry County police are asking for the public’s help after three golf carts were recently stolen from a Myrtle Beach campground.
The police department posted three photos of the stolen golf carts on Facebook Tuesday afternoon and said they were stolen from Apache Campground.
One of the golf carts is aqua-colored and has the Volkswagen logo on the front of it. Another is blue, and has the Carolina Panther’s logo on it.
The third golf cart is purple and white.
Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
