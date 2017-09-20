Maria is another major hurricane. What effects will it have on the Grand Strand?

More Videos 1:46 Scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses Pause 2:45 CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference 0:39 Family of slain women leave Federal Court 2:38 Conway and Myrtle Beach Players get hyped for 2017 Victory Bell Game 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:58 Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 1:18 Shark Sighting on the Strand 0:26 Hurricane Maria gains strength 9:47 Conway officials discuss Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria's center went right over Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning as a powerful category 4 hurricane with sustained winds around 145 mph. Here's what Puerto Rico residents and visitors posted on Snapchat as the storm passed over the island. Hurricane Maria's center went right over Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning as a powerful category 4 hurricane with sustained winds around 145 mph. Here's what Puerto Rico residents and visitors posted on Snapchat as the storm passed over the island. Produced by Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com Video from Snapchat

