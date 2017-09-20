Maria is another major hurricane. What effects will it have on the Grand Strand?

Irma didn’t hit us, Jose went right past us and now there’s Maria — can the Grand Strand dodge another major hurricane?
The latest track suggests the answer to that question is yes, but of course, hurricane tracks have potential to change and South Carolina will likely feel at least some of Maria’s effects.
“It’s been behaving pretty much as forecasted, it’s weakened somewhat as it’s moving through Puerto Rico right now, but all signs point to it staying offshore,” said Dave Loewenthal, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. “Obviously, we still have to keep an eye on it, it’ll be a few days before we see any impacts as far as rip currents. But at this time it should remain offshore in the Atlantic.”
As of an 11 a.m. Wednesday update from the National Hurricane Center, Maria’s center is expected to move off the northern coast of Puerto Rico soon and should remain moving in a northwestward direction for the next 48 hours.
It made landfall a little south of Yabucoa Harbor, Puerto Rico, Wednesday morning and brought 155 mph winds, according to weather officials.
Maria is also expected to produce “life-threatening flooding,” with 12 to 18 inches of rain falling in Puerto Rico.
“Right now it’s still a strong Category 4, but it is weakening as it moves over land,” Loewenthal said. “It’s forecast to drop to a Category 3 here in a day or two, and then probably maintain that strength as it comes up the eastern seaboard.”
So what will we feel here on the Grand Strand?
“Mainly it would be rip currents,” Loewenthal said. “Hurricanes produce what are called long period swells, and those will be moving rapidly to the coast, and you can have strong rip currents because of it, and those will probably start here in a couple days.”
According to Loewenthal, it may get a little windy, but as of now the rip currents will be the biggest threat as long as Maria continues along the projected track.
“There will be some increased winds, but I don’t even think they would reach tropical storm strength unless the path changes direction,” he said.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
