Sewer spill reported in area of 82nd Avenue in Myrtle Beach

A sewer overflow near the intersection of Grande Dunes Boulevard and Kings Highway has caused officials to pull ocean water quality samples earlier this afternoon, a release from Mark Kruea, public information officer for the city of Myrtle Beach, said.
According to the release, a contractor was working on the control cabinet for the new station at 82nd Avenue, and did not re-energize the cabinet Thursday evening, causing the spill.
The total amount of spillage is unknown at this time, but much of the spill was caught within the system and surrounding wet well.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control posted apill advisory signs at adjacent stormwater ponds and at Bear Branch Swash.
If heavy rains do come through the area, the swim zone may be impacted in teh area .
Results from the water quality samples should be received within 24 hours.
