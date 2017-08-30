He broke into a MB restaurant, police say, but only stole fake money

A man allegedly broke into a Myrtle Beach restaurant using a crow bar and only stole a $50 bill, but there’s a catch—it was fake.
When Myrtle Beach police arrived at China Garden located at 3570 North Gate Road Tuesday morning, a woman told officers she received a call that morning from the alarm company, according to an incident report.
The woman then told police when she arrived at the restaurant, she found the front glass door shattered.
The woman said there was nothing missing except a counterfeit $50 bill that was inside the cash register, the report says.
When an officer looked at surveillance video, he reported a man dressed in all black shattered the glass door with a crow bar.
The man then allegedly went inside the restaurant, jumped the counter, fumbled through the register and grabbed the $50 bill, the officer said. He then ran out the front door.
Police say the man is an unknown race who was wearing a black hoodie with a half-mask covering his face. The male was also wearing black pants, black gloves and a black backpack with a crow bar.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments