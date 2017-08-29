More Videos

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to South Strand Medical Center 0:10

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to South Strand Medical Center

Pause
Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S. 1:31

Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S.

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show 0:31

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show

Moorer Trial '10 Second Lie' 2:37

Moorer Trial "10 Second Lie"

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:38

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium 1:14

Take a look at a renovated Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway 2:50

HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County 4:50

Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County

Detective discusses what police say is evidence in murder case 1:40

Detective discusses what police say is evidence in murder case

CCU students tag sharks in Winyah Bay 2:40

CCU students tag sharks in Winyah Bay

  • Frantic rescues continue as Harvey flooding worsens

    As flood waters continue to rise in and around Houston, TX, civilians and their boats are helping rescue thousands from immediate danger.

As flood waters continue to rise in and around Houston, TX, civilians and their boats are helping rescue thousands from immediate danger. AP, TNS and Houston Chronicle photos
As flood waters continue to rise in and around Houston, TX, civilians and their boats are helping rescue thousands from immediate danger. AP, TNS and Houston Chronicle photos

Latest News

‘That’s what they trained for’: Myrtle Beach crew heads to Texas

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 29, 2017 2:58 PM

Three Myrtle Beach firefighters are in Texas to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey has devastated the southeast part of the state.

Lt. Bob Horn, Capt. Ed Begovich and Capt. Kenneth Chapman are all members of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, also known as SC-HART, and will be in Texas for at least a week to assist other rescue crews, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

“Two of them are rescue swimmers, which is Lt. Horn and Capt. Chapman, and Capt. Begovich is a task-force leader, so he’s gonna be in charge of one of the teams or in charge of supervising the operations down there for the South Carolina teams,” Evans said.

Rescue teams from across South Carolina have been deployed after the state received a request from Texas for emergency assistance, according to a press release from Governor Henry McMaster.

“Each SC-HART crew consists of a UH-60 Black Hawk Army helicopter with four soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard and will be partnered with rescue swimmers from State Fire’s Emergency Response Task Force that consists of firefighters from fire departments throughout the state,” the release states.

Horn, Begovich and Chapman were the only firefighters from Myrtle Beach sent to Texas.

“They have a specific skill that they thought would benefit the community down there,” Evans said. “That’s what they trained for, this is the kind of thing they want to help with and can use their skills for.

“They usually jump at chances to do things like this cause they don’t happen all that often,” he added. “They’re happy to help any way that they can.”

SC-HART is a collaborative effort between State Fire’s Emergency Response Task Force, a division of the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, Emergency Management Division and South Carolina Army National Guard Aviation Units, according to the release.

"The magnitude of flooding and damage that Hurricane Harvey has brought to Texas is truly heartbreaking, but the heroic action and sacrifice by thousands of volunteers and first responders give inspiration to the nation," Gov. Henry McMaster said in the release. "South Carolina stands ready to fulfill any further requests from Governor Abbott and his team."

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to South Strand Medical Center

View More Video