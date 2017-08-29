HCFR responds to MB medical center for report of ‘strange odor’

Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a medical office building near South Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach for a report of a “strange odor,” according to the department’s spokesman Mark Nugent.
Matthew Smith, a batallion chief with HCFR, said that officials were investigating an odor in the building and that it could be an issue with the HVAC system.
A handful of people were clustered outside a medical office building in front of and said they had been evacuated out of the offices or barred from entering.
Crews responded to the building located at 5046 Highway 17 Bypass around 11:40 a.m.
@hcfirerescue responding to 5046 HWY 17 BYP for a potential Hazardous Material Incident. Building being evacuated. Updates when available— Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 29, 2017
