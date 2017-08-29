More Videos

jblackmon@thesunnews.com Janet Blackmon Morgan
HCFR responds to MB medical center for report of ‘strange odor’

By Chloe Johnson and Michaela Broyles

cjohnson@thesunnews.com

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 29, 2017 12:05 PM

Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to a medical office building near South Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach for a report of a “strange odor,” according to the department’s spokesman Mark Nugent.

Matthew Smith, a batallion chief with HCFR, said that officials were investigating an odor in the building and that it could be an issue with the HVAC system.

A handful of people were clustered outside a medical office building in front of and said they had been evacuated out of the offices or barred from entering.

Crews responded to the building located at 5046 Highway 17 Bypass around 11:40 a.m.

No other information is available at this time.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

