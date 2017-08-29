Expect showers and wind gusts today, despite potential tropical storm moving north

The low pressure system that has potential to morph into Tropical Storm Irma no longer poses a threat to Myrtle Beach, as double red flags come off the coastline Tuesday morning.
According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, single red flags have been posted on the beach due to a moderate risk of rip currents, meaning no swimming past waist-deep in the ocean.
The center of the low pressure system is located off the Cape Fear coast and will continue to move away from our region today and intensify, according to Michael Caropolo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
“The system is still forecast to become a tropical storm but not until in reaches the Outer Banks,” Caropolo said.
Horry County moved to Operating Condition 5, which is normal operating conditions as of Tuesday morning, said county spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier.
Rain
We are still expecting to get a little rain, but the rainfall amounts have significantly decreased.
Forecasters said we can expect to receive about 1/2 inch of rain or less throughout the morning, with most areas receiving less than .2 inches.
The flash flood watch has also been canceled for Horry County.
Flooding
Flooding isn’t much of a concern anymore either, but residents in low lying or flood prone areas along the Waccamaw River are advised to monitor the water levels closely.
The Waccamaw River hit 10.34 feet Monday night and the NWS river forecast has the river peaking at 11.5 feet by Wednesday night.
Wind
You can expect some breezy conditions today.
As the low pulls away, there may be some gusty winds on the backside from the north and northwest between 20 to 25 mph this morning, according to weather officials.
“There are little to no additional wind impacts expected,” an NWS briefing says.
