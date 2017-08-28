No swimming allowed on all Horry County beaches

Double red flags have been posted on all beaches in the county Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Horry County Emergency Management Division.

Officials have prohibited swimming due to the anticipation of an incoming low pressure system that could morph into Tropical Storm Irma.

When double red flags are posted it means no swimming is allowed.

For all Horry County Beaches: Double Red Flag protocol; knee deep only/no swimming. — Horry County EMD (@HorryEMD) August 28, 2017

The tweet says swimmers can’t go any further than knee-deep in the water.

Dangerous surf conditions with strong rip currents and steep waves are expected through Tuesday, forecasters said.