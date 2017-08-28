Photo by Emily Weaver
Photo by Emily Weaver

Latest News

No swimming allowed on all Horry County beaches

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 28, 2017 12:55 PM

Double red flags have been posted on all beaches in the county Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Horry County Emergency Management Division.

Officials have prohibited swimming due to the anticipation of an incoming low pressure system that could morph into Tropical Storm Irma.

When double red flags are posted it means no swimming is allowed.

The tweet says swimmers can’t go any further than knee-deep in the water.

Dangerous surf conditions with strong rip currents and steep waves are expected through Tuesday, forecasters said.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Related stories from The Sun News

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S.

Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S. 1:31

Myrtle Beach police address website ranking city among most dangerous in U.S.
Detective discusses what police say is evidence in murder case 1:40

Detective discusses what police say is evidence in murder case
CCU students tag sharks in Winyah Bay 2:40

CCU students tag sharks in Winyah Bay

View More Video