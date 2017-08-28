6+ inches of rain likely in Myrtle Beach area as tropical storm looms off coast

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Horry County that will likely bring heavy winds, with six or more inches of rain and possible flooding Monday.
A flash flood watch has also been issued for the county, beginning at 2 p.m. today until Tuesday morning.
According to a weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., A potential tropical cyclone may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of coastal South and North Carolina.
The storm is currently 260 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach and is moving 35 mph, the briefing states.
There may be heavy winds as the storm’s center moves by along with six or more inches of rain.
“This system is not yet well defined, and considerable uncertainty remains with exactly how organized this system could become in the time remaining before reaching our area,” forecasters say in the briefing.
The heavy rainfall can lead to ponding water or road closures, and rivers and streams may rise and overspill their banks in some
places, according to officials.
“Underpasses, low-lying spots along roadways, and poor drainage areas may become submerged by rising water,” the briefing says.
Hazardous boating conditions, steep waves near inlet entrances, strong rip currents and rough surf is also likely for the coast through Tuesday morning.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
