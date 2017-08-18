Pedestrian killed in fatal crash on S.C. 90 identified

A Longs man killed in an overnight crash on S.C. 90 has been identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Albert Simon, 54, was struck and killed, according to Michelle McSpadden, Horry County deputy coroner.
The fatal incident happened about 3:30 a.m. on S.C. 90 near Chestnut Run Road in the Longs area, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Simon was crossing the roadway when he was hit by the driver of a 2006 Chrysler traveling west, Collins said.
The driver is not being charged as Simon was in the roadway illegally, according to Collins.
