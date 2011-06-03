Myrtle Beach woman indicted on prostitution charges

A Myrtle Beach woman has been indicted on two charges of prostitution in connection with incidents in December and January, according to Horry County grand jury indictments released this week.
Rebecca Mae Killian, 27, was indicted on prostitution charges stemming from incidents on Dec. 12 and Jan. 17 in Myrtle Beach at Kings Highway and Ninth Avenue and Fifth Avenue north and Kings Highway, respectively, according to court records.
Killian also has pending prostitution charges from Nov. 29, Dec. 29 and Jan. 31, according to records.
In the December arrest, Killian was charged after she was stopped in a vehicle driven by a man along Pridgen Road.
Officers were conducting surveillance as part of an undercover prostitution investigation when they saw Killian get into the truck, according to the report. The couple gave conflicting information about why they were together and where they were going.
Details about the Jan. 17 arrest were not available.
Comments