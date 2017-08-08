Photo provided by The National Weather Service in Wilmington
Photo provided by The National Weather Service in Wilmington

Temporary flood advisory issued for Horry County

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 08, 2017 2:50 PM

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a temporary flood advisory for Horry County Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory is in effect until 4:30 p.m., and up to two inches of rain have already fallen, according to a weather briefing.

Some locations that will experience minor flooding include:

  • Myrtle Beach
  • Conway
  • North Myrtle Beach
  • Red Hill
  • Little River
  • North Myrtle Beach Airport
  • Socastee
  • Hickory Grove
  • Homewood
  • Nixonville
  • Wampee
  • Bucksville
  • Forestbrook
  • Longs
  • Brooksville
  • Hammond

An additional two inches of rainfall is possible over the area, forecasters predict.

Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

