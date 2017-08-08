Temporary flood advisory issued for Horry County

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a temporary flood advisory for Horry County Tuesday afternoon.
The advisory is in effect until 4:30 p.m., and up to two inches of rain have already fallen, according to a weather briefing.
Some locations that will experience minor flooding include:
- Myrtle Beach
- Conway
- North Myrtle Beach
- Red Hill
- Little River
- North Myrtle Beach Airport
- Socastee
- Hickory Grove
- Homewood
- Nixonville
- Wampee
- Bucksville
- Forestbrook
- Longs
- Brooksville
- Hammond
An additional two inches of rainfall is possible over the area, forecasters predict.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
