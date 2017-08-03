Mike Davis, North Myrtle Beach battalion chief discusses a crash on S.C. 31 Thursday morning.
Mike Davis, North Myrtle Beach battalion chief discusses a crash on S.C. 31 Thursday morning.

Latest News

Wreck closes lanes on Highway 31

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

and

James Lee

jlee@thesunnews.com

August 03, 2017 9:32 AM

A wreck on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach closed all south bound lanes Thursday morning.

A driver reportedly lost control driving on a ramp from Highway 22 onto Highway 31, spun across the lanes, hit a guardrail and flipped over, according to Battalion Chief Mike Davis of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

One person was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center, Davis said.

All of the south bound lanes on Highway 31 near Highway 22 were closed temporarily while emergency crews worked, but have since been reopened.

Davis advises drivers to slow down and be aware of weather conditions while driving on ramps and steep turns.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Related stories from The Sun News

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

North Myrtle Beach battalion chief discusses crash

View More Video