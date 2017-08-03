Wreck closes lanes on Highway 31

A wreck on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach closed all south bound lanes Thursday morning.

A driver reportedly lost control driving on a ramp from Highway 22 onto Highway 31, spun across the lanes, hit a guardrail and flipped over, according to Battalion Chief Mike Davis of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

One person was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center, Davis said.

All of the south bound lanes on Highway 31 near Highway 22 were closed temporarily while emergency crews worked, but have since been reopened.

Crews on scene of MVA on Hwy 31 just north of Hwy 22. All South bound lanes will be closed as crews work. Use Hwy 22 Exit to get around. — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) August 3, 2017

Davis advises drivers to slow down and be aware of weather conditions while driving on ramps and steep turns.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.