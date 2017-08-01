Taken from Horry County Fire Rescue
One injured after falling into a grain bin in Conway

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 01, 2017 9:08 AM

One person is injured after they reportedly fell into a grain bin at Conway Feed and Grain Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

Conway Fire Rescue is assisting HCFR with the rescue located at 2200 Main Street in Conway, the tweet says.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

