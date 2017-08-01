One injured after falling into a grain bin in Conway

One person is injured after they reportedly fell into a grain bin at Conway Feed and Grain Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.
Conway Fire Rescue is assisting HCFR with the rescue located at 2200 Main Street in Conway, the tweet says.
@hcfirerescue assisting Conway Fire with Technical Rescue at 2200 Main Street, Conway Feed and Grain. Fall with injuries in a Grain Bin.— Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 1, 2017
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
