NOAA released its 2017 Atlantic hurricane season outlook...and this year looks busy

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it could be a pretty active one.
NOAA forecasters are predicting a 45 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 20 percent of a below-normal season, the agency announced Thursday.
The 2016 season was the most active since 2012, with 15 named storms, including 7 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes, according to NOAA.
For this season, forecasters predict a 70 percent chance of 11 to 17 named tropical storms to develop in the region, with winds of 39 mph or higher.
A tropical storm becomes a hurricane when winds reach 74 mph or higher, and forecasters say there’s a 70 percent chance of 5 to 9 of them developing this year.
There’s also a 70 percent chance of 2 to 4 major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5), which have winds of 111 mph or higher.
An average season typically produces 12 named tropical storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes, according to NOAA.
NOAA Climate Prediction Center - 2017 Atlantic hurricane season most likely to be above normal. #hurricanestrong https://t.co/i1usLENTsF pic.twitter.com/d3ZxJiaWtw— Natl Hurricane Ctr (@NWSNHC) May 25, 2017
“The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or non-existent El Nino, near- or above-average sea-surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and average or weaker-than-average vertical wind shear in that same region,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
NOAA will update the hurricane outlook in early August, which is right before the peak of the season.
GRAPHIC: Here is the list of the 2017 Atlantic #tropical cyclone names per the WMO https://t.co/oDjbIzBKzu #HurricaneNames pic.twitter.com/JZVVWVnQnU— NOAA Communications (@NOAAComms) May 25, 2017
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments