Grab your dancing shoes, local couple in new adaptation of Dirty Dancing

You can spot a Murrells Inlet couple dancing around tonight in ABC’s new adaptation of “Dirty Dancing.”

Angela and Al Nicholas, who have lived in Murrells Inlet for 16 years, are extras in the new “Dirty Dancing” which premieres tonight at 8 on ABC.

It’s the first movie the couple has been in, but both have done local acting at the Theatre of the Republic in Conway.

“It’s a lot of fun to be an extra in a movie,” Angela said. “You never know if you’re gonna be seen or not for sure, because extras are just background, but since ABC has released so many photos where my husband and I see ourselves in the photos, we feel confident that we should be able to see ourselves in the movie tonight.”

The new “Dirty Dancing” was filmed in Asheville, Saluda, and Highlands - all located in North Carolina, and the couple worked long hours, sometimes being on set until 3 a.m. But even with the long hours, Angela said the experience was overall very fun and enjoyable.

“I love dancing, and it was a movie with a lot of dancing, so it was just really fun for me, and I was willing to put in the long hours,” she said.

The movie is an adaptation of the original 1987 film, which celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year.

“It just was a great experience and I hope that people will like the show,” Angela said. “It’s not a remake, it’s an anniversary edition, so it’s not really to be compared totally to the original movie because that was so iconic. You can’t really remake something that was so great, but we’re gonna enjoy it.”