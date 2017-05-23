A Myrtle Beach couple lost their boat. You’ll never guess where it was found

A Myrtle Beach couple’s boat “Aria,” was found washed up Saturday in Cozumel, Mexico after they lost it last month.
Michael and Tammy Hetzer, the owners of Aria, wrote about their sailing adventures on their blog “The Voyages of Aria.” However, their blog is now locked and a password is required to read the posts.
The Hetzers also posted YouTube videos of their adventures, and their last video post was in Jamaica, which was where they last saw their boat, according to WPDE.
Maris and Linda Eshleman had dinner with the Hetzers the night before they left Port Antonio - a city in Jamaica - according to a blog posted on May 1 by the Eshlemans.
According to the Eshlemans’ post, the Hetzers departed Jamaica on Wednesday, April 26 to go to Providencia, a Caribbean island.
“Our good friends Michael and Tammy Hetzer with whom we had drinks on our boat and dinner Tuesday night before their Wednesday departure lost their boat on their way to Providencia,” they wrote in their blog. “We don't yet know details other than that they are alright and now back home in South Carolina.”
Before the Hetzer’s blog was locked, WPDE saw one of their posts logged on April 28 claiming they had been rescued by four Jamaican fishermen.
Pictures of Aria washed up were posted by Mark Lindsey, a Cozumel local, on Facebook in a public group called “Cozumel 4 You.” According to the post, Aria had washed up on the shore near the restaurant Señor Iguanas.
Lindsey took pictures of the boat, and even went inside of it and took pictures, he said in the post. Mostly everything was in good condition, and he even found a notebook that had coordinates written on it.
It is unconfirmed how the Hetzers lost their boat, and Mexican officials are investigating. WPDE reached out to the Hetzers to learn more about their experience but they declined to comment, WPDE says.
Many people commented on the Facebook post saying that they had sent emails, messages, and even made phone calls to the Hetzers to tell them about Aria being found.
“Thanks to all of you who have already done so much to reunite us with Aria,” Michael Hetzer wrote on the post. “We have received dozens of messages and calls with offers of help. You are a generous bunch down there! Tammy and I thank you all from the bottom of our hearts!”
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments