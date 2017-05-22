Jeff Roberson AP
May 22, 2017 1:52 PM

New Panera Bread location set to open Tuesday

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

The grand opening of the new Panera Bread located in Carolina Forest will be Tuesday, May 23.

The new Panera Bread is located at 101 Debo Drive, and will be opening at 6 a.m.

There will be several special offers and giveaways at the new location which include:

  • The first 1,000 customers starting at 10:00 a.m. will receive a free coffee travel mug along with two weeks of free coffee refills
  • Customers will receive a $5 gift card on Tuesday and Wednesday with the purchase of a You-Pick-Two® to use on future visits

The first Myrtle Beach Panera Bread location broke company sales records, according to a press release.

Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

