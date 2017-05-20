Pudding wrestlers brawl during the Spring Bike Rally

Girls compete in a pudding wrestling match on Friday, May 19, 2017 at The Rat Hole in Socastee, which holds the event as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.
Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp

Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Clay Williams wrestled with an alligator early on April 24, when the reptile was found on the walking track near the ballfields at Central City Park. Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare helped return the gator to the wild.

