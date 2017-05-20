Pudding wrestlers brawl during the Spring Bike Rally
Girls compete in a pudding wrestling match on Friday, May 19, 2017 at The Rat Hole in Socastee, which holds the event as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.
More Videos
2:00
Pudding wrestlers brawl during the Spring Bike Rally
1:44
Burnouts, contests, games - bikers revel in Spring Rally festivities
2:40
Sharks swimming close to Garden City Pier
0:21
Police search local pawn shop after investigation into stolen goods
0:14
Plane crash survivor gets medical attention
0:15
Officials tend to plane crash survivor
0:27
Watch: The aftermath of the Apache Campground fire in Myrtle Beach
1:28
School builder describes what 'energy-positive' means
0:31
Myrtle Beach Fire Department PSA on ocean safety
1:37
Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.02
0:39
Why county residents choose the State Park to visit the beach
The Harley-Davidson Cruisin’ the Coast annual Spring Rally continues from Socastee to Murrells Inlet with a wiener bite contest, burnouts and a failed attempt on a mechanical bull. The rally lasts through Sunday.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Clay Williams wrestled with an alligator early on April 24, when the reptile was found on the walking track near the ballfields at Central City Park. Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare helped return the gator to the wild.