Pudding wrestlers brawl during the Spring Bike Rally

Girls compete in a pudding wrestling match on Friday, May 19, 2017 at The Rat Hole in Socastee, which holds the event as part of the Harley-Davidson Cruisin' the Coast annual Spring Rally. In a match lasting more than an hour, Sarah Grabowski of Myrtle Beach defeats Leslie Wyckoff of Pageland, S.C. The rally continues through Sunday.