These two men allegedly robbed a man. Police found them by using an iPhone app

After two men stole a man’s iPhone, they were quickly found by Myrtle Beach Police thanks to the “Find My iPhone” application.
The victim told police he was walking on North Ocean Boulevard near 9th Avenue North around 3 a.m. Wednesday, when he noticed a burgundy Honda Accord passing him multiple times, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.
After the car stopped, the passenger got out and asked the victim “where the weed at,” to which the victim replied, “I don’t know,” the report says.
The victim was then asked to ride in the car with the two men because “they don’t know where the store is at,” according to the report.
After the victim got in the car, he told police they drove to a gas station on 3rd Avenue South, and one of the men got out and bought cigarettes and a cigar. When the man returned to the car, they drove away from the gas station and the victim told the men he wanted to get out of the car and go back to “the strip.”
When he tried to exit the car, the driver locked the doors to prevent him from leaving, and continued to drive away from the beach, police said.
The victim then told police that while they were driving, the passenger pulled out a handgun and told the victim “give me everything in your pocket,” the report states. Police said he began to hit the victim with the gun and his hands, until the driver said “stop man, he don’t got nothing, let him go,” realizing that all the victim had was his iPhone and keys.
After the victim gave the men his iPhone, he was dropped off at the Autozone on U.S. Highway 501 and was told to “walk straight and not to look back,” according to the report. The victim told police one of the men said “I’ma shoot you,” but he managed to run away and flag an officer down.
Police then obtained the victim’s ‘Find My iPhone’ log in information, accessed the application, and tracked the iPhone and two men to the Walmart on Seaboard Street, the report says.
Police found the burgundy Accord and arrested 31-year-old Michael Burgess and 22-year-old Curtis Edwards, according to the report.
Burgess was charged in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of marijuana, online records indicate.
Edwards was charged in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol, according to online records.
Michaela Broyles
