Multiple sets of rims and tires stolen, windows busted out at local car dealership

Police responded to Hyatt Buick GMC in Myrtle Beach Tuesday after multiple sets of rims and tires were stolen and windows were damaged on vehicles, according to a Horry County police report.
Hyatt Buick GMC’s manager told police that the theft took place sometime between 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, and that the unknown suspects cut multiple openings in the chain link fence, according to the report.
The suspects cut one opening in the fence between the dealership and Butler Lighting, which is right next door, and another opening that separates the front and rear parking lots, the report states.
The manager told police that the suspects took seven sets of rims and tires, and also busted out the passenger side rear windows and stole the factory jacks of eight vehicles, the report says.
The manager also found tire tracks at Butler Lighting where the suspects came through the back gate to enter the inventory parking lot, police note in the report.
Butler Lighting’s manager told police that a license plate was stolen off a company vehicle, police said.
Hyatt Buick GMC is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest in this case, according to a release by Krystal Dotson, Horry County Public Information Officer.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspects have not been identified and the investigation is still active, according to the report.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
