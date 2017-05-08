Inbound flight to MYR reported mechanical issues

An inbound flight to Myrtle Beach International Airport reported possible mechanical issues Monday.
Aircraft A320 reported an alert 2 and possible mechanical issues, according to Kirk Lovell, a spokesman for Myrtle Beach International Airport.
An alert 2 refers to an aircraft that is known or is suspected to have an operational defect that affects normal flight operations to the extent that there is danger of an accident, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The aircraft landed at the airport without incident, according to Lovell.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
