Gun charges dropped against man paralyzed in Myrtle Beach drug raid

Julian Ray Betton was shot multiple times by DEU officers during an April 16, 2015 drug raid on his apartment and is now paralyzed from the waist down. Betton pled guilty to two drug charges but five other charges lodged against him, including three counts claiming that Betton pointed a gun at the officers who shot him nine times, were dropped in a plea deal on Mar. 16, 2017. Judge Larry Hyman, Jr., sentenced Betton to five years for each drug charge, but suspended the sentences for “time served.” "Today was an absolute victory for Julian and for the people of South Carolina to know who's watching the watchers," said his attorney, Jonny McCoy. Betton has filed a lawsuit against the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the officers who shot him, claiming the agents entered his home without announcing they were police and gunned him down without him ever firing a weapon.