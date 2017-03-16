Gun charges dropped against man paralyzed in Myrtle Beach drug raid

Julian Ray Betton was shot multiple times by DEU officers during an April 16, 2015 drug raid on his apartment and is now paralyzed from the waist down. Betton pled guilty to two drug charges but five other charges lodged against him, including three counts claiming that Betton pointed a gun at the officers who shot him nine times, were dropped in a plea deal on Mar. 16, 2017. Judge Larry Hyman, Jr., sentenced Betton to five years for each drug charge, but suspended the sentences for “time served.” "Today was an absolute victory for Julian and for the people of South Carolina to know who's watching the watchers," said his attorney, Jonny McCoy. Betton has filed a lawsuit against the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the officers who shot him, claiming the agents entered his home without announcing they were police and gunned him down without him ever firing a weapon.

Latest News

Myrtle Beach fire department burns home to give recruits training

Myrtle Beach Fire Department burns at a city-owned home on Withers Swash Drive on Friday as part of a training exercise with the new recruit class. The house was scheduled to be torn down in the near future. This burn gives the 15 recruits some realistic fire training and count towards their Firefighter 2 Certification, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The house was located at the corner of 1st Avenue South and Withers Swash Drive beside Withers Memorial Cemetery.

Latest News

Firefighter recruits get first-hand experience

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department conducted a live burning exercise at Withers Swash Drive on Friday as part of a training exercise with a new recruit class. The house is owned by the city and was scheduled to be torn down in the future. The burn gave recruits some realistic fire training and counted toward their Firefighter 2 Certification.

Latest News

House burns in Myrtle Beach as part of firefighter training

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department conducted a live burning exercise at Withers Swash Drive on Friday as part of a training exercise with a new recruit class. The house is owned by the city and was scheduled to be torn down in the future. The burn gave recruits some realistic fire training and counted toward their Firefighter 2 Certification.

Editor's Choice Videos