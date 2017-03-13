Analyzing the March Madness brackets

Myrtle Beach Fire Department burns at a city-owned home on Withers Swash Drive on Friday as part of a training exercise with the new recruit class. The house was scheduled to be torn down in the near future. This burn gives the 15 recruits some realistic fire training and count towards their Firefighter 2 Certification, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The house was located at the corner of 1st Avenue South and Withers Swash Drive beside Withers Memorial Cemetery.