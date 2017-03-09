The debate over legalized medical marijuana in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Fire Department burns at a city-owned home on Withers Swash Drive on Friday as part of a training exercise with the new recruit class. The house was scheduled to be torn down in the near future. This burn gives the 15 recruits some realistic fire training and count towards their Firefighter 2 Certification, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The house was located at the corner of 1st Avenue South and Withers Swash Drive beside Withers Memorial Cemetery.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will return to Cup racing in Sunday's Daytona 500 after missing 18 races last season with a concussion, said his doctor told him that no two concussions are alike. He also talked about his wife's preference on his beard.
Video footage from a D.C. police officer's body camera records the rescue of a man from a burning car Monday night. Officers worked as a team and entered the smoke-filled car to pull the injured driver to safety.
Jody Lavender has dreamt of becoming a race car driver when he was in kindergarten. He quit racing in NASCAR in late 2010s, but he still misses the excitement and being able to travel around. From time to time, he competes in local races in a super late model car that he built from scratch. Lavender now owns CRC Metal Fabrication shop in Murrells Inlet.