Teenage girl dies in car crash in Pawleys Island

A 16-year-old car passenger was killed Wednesday night in a single car crash that also resulted in injuries for the driver.
Jamisa Lewis, 16, of Pawleys Island was pronounced dead at the scene from massive head trauma, according to Paulette Radcliffe, with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.
The crash happened about 6 p.m. on U.S. 17 in Pawleys Island after the 2002 Toyota traveling north on U.S. 17 ran off the left side of the road, lost control, and overturned multiple times, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, died in the crash, Jones said, while the driver, who was also wearing a seatbelt, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation team, Jones said.
