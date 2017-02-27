Environmentalist who fought International Drive to S.C. Supreme Court to retire

The Coastal Conservation League announced Monday that its founder and director, Dana Beach, will step down later this year and a national search will be launched to replace him.
The environmental group based in Georgetown and Charleston is leading the legal battle to block construction of International Drive that would connect Carolina Forest with S.C. 90.
The case was defeated in a state and federal court, but Beach’s group and lawyers from the S.C. Environmental Law Project are continuing the challenge in appeals courts.
Most recently, Beach confirmed they have asked the state Supreme Court to weigh in on the issue.
In an email to The Sun News on Monday evening, Beach said he will remain serving as director for at least a year.
“In the meantime, I hope I can help resolve the International Drive impasse,” Beach said.
Environmentalists oppose the widening and paving project because of the negative effects they say it will have on area wetlands and wildlife.
The environmentalists’ opposition to the road and lawsuits they filed against Horry County prompted a local group supporting the road to protest the League’s Georgetown headquarters on numerous occasions last year.
Last fall, the league’s Georgetown director, Nancy Cave, announced her retirement.
The league said in a statement that Beach will remain active in the group in an advisory and fundraising capacity after his retirement.
