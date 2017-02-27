SC National Guard unit leaves for overseas deployment

A deployment ceremony was held on Sunday for members of the 742 Support Maintenance Company.
Sean Rayford The State

Former NASCAR driver Jody Lavender remembers his racing days

Jody Lavender has dreamt of becoming a race car driver when he was in kindergarten. He quit racing in NASCAR in late 2010s, but he still misses the excitement and being able to travel around. From time to time, he competes in local races in a super late model car that he built from scratch. Lavender now owns CRC Metal Fabrication shop in Murrells Inlet.

CCU alumna Amber Campbell spoke about Olympics and passion

Olympian Amber Campbell shared her experience at the Olympics at Coastal Carolina University Thursday night. The hammer throw athlete is a CCU alumna. During the speech, which is part of the university's Making Black History series, Campbell encouraged the audience to find their passion and strive to help others.

Horry County School Board passed motion to raise its own pay

The Horry County School Board of Education passed a motion Monday night to raise the pay of board members to match county council pay, making them the highest-paid school board in South Carolina. Board chairman Joe DeFeo, who voted in favor of the motion, said that the pay raise can create an incentive for people to join the school board. Chris Hardwick, District 9 board member, voted against it, along with Ray Winters of District 3 and vice chairman Neil James of District 10. He said he didn't join the school board because of the compensation.

Father of victim speaks up for wife accused of shooting him at bond hearing

The prosecution called it a “very tragic accident.” Her father-in-law also said it was an accident. “Last night I went through my mind what happened. It was a terrible accident. It wasn’t homicide. It wasn’t what she’s charged for. It was an accident,” Paul Smith’s father said at the bond hearing for his daughter-in-law Heidi Christiana Smith at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. “All I ask the court to do is really realize this is an accident.” Heidi Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter of Paul Smith. She was given a $5,000 bond.

