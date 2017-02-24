This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

The Horry County School Board of Education passed a motion Monday night to raise the pay of board members to match county council pay, making them the highest-paid school board in South Carolina. Board chairman Joe DeFeo, who voted in favor of the motion, said that the pay raise can create an incentive for people to join the school board. Chris Hardwick, District 9 board member, voted against it, along with Ray Winters of District 3 and vice chairman Neil James of District 10. He said he didn't join the school board because of the compensation.