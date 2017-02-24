This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

Olivia the puppy was found tied up in a plastic bag after being thrown from a car window in Richland County, South Carolina. This is her story.
Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com

Latest News

CCU alumna Amber Campbell spoke about Olympics and passion

Olympian Amber Campbell shared her experience at the Olympics at Coastal Carolina University Thursday night. The hammer throw athlete is a CCU alumna. During the speech, which is part of the university's Making Black History series, Campbell encouraged the audience to find their passion and strive to help others.

Latest News

Horry County School Board passed motion to raise its own pay

The Horry County School Board of Education passed a motion Monday night to raise the pay of board members to match county council pay, making them the highest-paid school board in South Carolina. Board chairman Joe DeFeo, who voted in favor of the motion, said that the pay raise can create an incentive for people to join the school board. Chris Hardwick, District 9 board member, voted against it, along with Ray Winters of District 3 and vice chairman Neil James of District 10. He said he didn't join the school board because of the compensation.

Latest News

A Dog's Purpose

Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, A Dog’s Purpose, from director Lasse Hallström (The Cider House Rules, Dear John, The 100-Foot Journey), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. The family film told from the dog’s perspective also stars Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Juliet Rylance, Luke Kirby, Peggy Lipton, Pooch Hall and Dennis Quaid. Credit: Universal

Latest News

Aynor High School BuzzBots builds robot for upcoming contest

Aynor High School robot team "BuzzBots" is making the robot "Frankenbot 2.0" for the upcoming 14th annual Palmetto Regional FIRST Robotics Competition. The team started building on January 12, and they have until February 21 to finish. Michael Lane, the team's supervisor, said that although compared to other competing teams, BuzzBots does not have as much funding, they will try their best and are hoping to qualify for biggest competitions. For the upcoming regional competition, the robot is going to perform tasks to win points such as climbing up a rope, picking up a piece of gear and throwing balls.

Editor's Choice Videos